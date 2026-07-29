Hanil Cement has developed an AI-based mobile silo and secured a domestic patent for the technology.

Mobile silos are used in the floor mortar pouring stage, the finishing phase of apartment construction. The equipment automatically mixes dry mortar and water internally and pumps the mixture up to high floors, allowing large floor areas to be finished quickly and efficiently.

The company integrated an AI control system into the silo — the feature at the core of its patent. The system automatically controls the water mixing ratio and pumping pressure inside the silo during floor mortar application, taking over functions that workers previously handled manually.

The AI adjusts the water ratio in real time by accounting for environmental variables such as seasonal temperature and humidity, maintaining consistent mortar viscosity. It also automatically calculates the pumping pressure appropriate for the height of the floor being poured.

"We will push to commercialize the patented technology and widen our technological lead in the dry mortar market," the company said. "We will continue developing not only new products but also construction techniques to address challenges on building sites."

Hanil Cement has consistently built up its patent portfolio in mobile silo technology. In 2022, it received a patent for a mobile silo equipped with a CO₂ injection device. In 2024, it secured another patent for a precision measuring device designed to improve mortar mix quality.