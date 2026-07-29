The Ministry of Employment and Labor will upgrade a Korea-specific "canary dashboard" designed to detect labor market shifts driven by the spread of AI in real time, while also developing tailored job measures for young workers and strengthening the employment safety net for the second half of the year.

The ministry said Wednesday it held an employment trend review meeting with experts from major state research institutes — including the Korea Labor Institute, the Korea Development Institute, the Korea Employment Information Service and the Science and Technology Policy Institute — to assess the first-half labor market and discuss the outlook and response measures for the second half.

The meeting focused on plans for the stable operation and monitoring of the government's Korea-specific canary dashboard, a system that analyzes employment changes by industry and age group in jobs with high AI exposure and provides early warnings in real time. Participants also exchanged views on designing job policies — including those targeting youth — around on-the-ground conditions, and on strengthening the employment safety net to address domestic and external uncertainties.

"As AI is having a real impact on the labor market, we will further upgrade our AI employment impact monitoring system so that technological progress leads to enhanced capabilities rather than the marginalization of workers," Minister Kim Young-hoon said. "We will mobilize every policy tool and delivery channel available so that young people who are taking a breather can get back on their feet and try again."

Kim said the effects of AI on the labor market have already become a reality, and pledged to build the Korea-specific canary dashboard as quickly as possible to get ahead of changes in industry and employment.

He also said the ministry would expand on-site AI transition training for small and medium-sized enterprises as well as foundational and convergence AI training programs, and would actively support young people who have stepped out of the workforce in re-entering the labor market through initiatives such as the K-New Deal Academy and basic AI programs.

The ministry said it will incorporate the outcomes of Wednesday's discussions into its detailed second-half employment policy action plan, and will continue to review labor market conditions and refine its policies through regular employment trend review meetings.