Gangdong-gu announced Wednesday that it has officially designated the Myeongil Woosung apartment complex as a reconstruction zone.

The designation was completed under Seoul Metropolitan Government Notice No. 2026-427. Myeongil Woosung, completed in 1986, is an aging residential complex. Through reconstruction, it will grow from 572 units to up to 997 units across 49 above-ground floors, including 130 public housing units. The project will also secure pedestrian access to Godeok Station on subway Line 9, scheduled to open in 2028.

With Myeongil Woosung's designation, all five apartment complexes in Myeongil-dong — Godeok Hyundai, Myeongil Sindonga, Godeok Jugong Complex 9, Myeongil Hanyang and Myeongil Woosung — have completed the zone designation process.

The five complexes have been pursuing reconstruction under Seoul's fast-track integrated planning scheme. Gangdong-gu has operated a dedicated reconstruction and redevelopment task force to share updates and address issues for each complex, coordinating with relevant departments to cut trial and error and shorten project timelines.

Most of the complexes were built in the mid-1980s and have long been considered aging residential areas. Residents have consistently called for improvements to their living environment and a supply of better-quality housing.

Including the five complexes, 12 complexes in the Myeongil-dong area are currently pursuing improvement projects. Gangdong-gu plans to continue providing administrative support to ensure the large-scale urban transformation — which will increase the number of households from 8,862 to 14,502 — proceeds smoothly, with a goal of developing high-quality, future-oriented residential complexes of up to 49 above-ground floors by 2036.

"The designation of the Myeongil-dong reconstruction zones is significant as the first case in Gangdong-gu where the fast-track integrated planning scheme has been applied to a reconstruction project," district chief Lee Su-hee said. "We will actively support close public-private cooperation in subsequent steps, including the establishment of associations and project implementation approvals, to ensure reconstruction proceeds swiftly."