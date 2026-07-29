Gurye-gun, a travel destination of nature and rest, to be featured

Gurye-gun, a scenic travel destination nestled where Jirisan and the Seomjin River meet, will be featured on KBS2's "Choi Su-jong's Yeohaeng Sadam," a travel variety program, in its third season, bringing the county's charms to viewers across the country.

"Choi Su-jong's Yeohaeng Sadam" is a travel program that captures the distinctive stories, landscapes and everyday lives of communities across South Jeolla Province.

This season introduces a new concept — a couples' trip — with celebrity couple Choi Su-jong and Ha Hee-ra appearing together as hosts.

Actor Choi has served as chairman of the South Jeolla Film Commission's steering committee for 16 years, maintaining deep ties to the region. He is expected to offer an especially intimate look at Gurye's appeal.

The Gurye episodes will air in two installments on KBS2 at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and Aug. 8.

The first episode, airing Saturday, will visit the Seomjin River Bamboo Forest Trail, which offers sweeping views of the Seomjin River; the Korea Pressedflower Museum, the world's only museum dedicated to pressed flowers; and Saseongam, a hermitage perched on a cliff with striking panoramic views — showcasing the blend of nature and culture unique to Gurye.

The second episode, airing Aug. 8, will introduce Hwaeomsa Temple's Gujeungam hermitage, a wheat field experience, the Seomjin River Otter Ecological Park where visitors can observe otters up close in a natural setting, and the Cheoneunsa Sangsaeng Trail — highlighting Gurye's appeal as a destination for ecological and wellness tourism.

The broadcasts are expected to go beyond a simple introduction of tourist sites, weaving together nature, culture, history, ecology and local life to deliver a travel story distinctive to Gurye.

Gurye-gun chief Jang Gil-seon said he hopes the program will draw more tourists to the county to create special travel memories.

The program is hosted by the Jeonnam-Gwangju Integrated Special City, Gurye-gun, Gwangyang and Yeosu, and organized and produced by the South Jeolla Film Commission. Episodes covering Yeosu and Gwangyang are set to follow after the Gurye installments.