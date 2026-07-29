Lotte Chilsung Beverage said Wednesday it has surpassed 1,000 electric vehicles in its fleet, accelerating its shift to eco-friendly mobility across its operations.

The company has introduced a cumulative total of 1,015 electric vehicles through July. That figure accounts for about 42 percent of its entire vehicle fleet. Excluding certain specialty vehicles and large trucks where electrification remains impractical, more than half of the fleet has already made the switch.

By vehicle type, light passenger cars and standard passenger cars used for sales and business operations account for the largest share, at 710 and about 130 units, respectively. On production and logistics sites, roughly 110 forklifts and about 60 one-ton trucks have also been converted to electric.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage has been replacing aging internal-combustion vehicles with electric ones since 2021, while installing charging infrastructure at major logistics hubs nationwide. Those efforts helped the company cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 550 metric tons last year. This year, it expects to reduce emissions by around 970 metric tons — more than 75 percent above the previous year's figure.

"We will continue to fulfill our social responsibility toward the environment as a leading beverage company and drive genuine ESG management," a company official said.