Shinsegae Food's No Brand Burger has become the first franchise burger chain to launch a menu featuring Berkshire K, a premium black pork breed, the company announced Wednesday.

Berkshire K accounts for only about 1.2 percent of pigs raised domestically, making it a rare breed prized for its rich juiciness, chewy texture and deep meaty flavor. The two new Berkshire K items are built around a thick pork cutlet patty designed to let the meat's distinctive taste shine, served on a brioche bun made with domestically grown rice flour.

The Berkshire K Katsu pairs the cutlet patty with fragrant perilla pesto, fresh lettuce and onion. It is priced at 5,900 won for the sandwich alone and 7,900 won as a set. The Berkshire K Katsu Onion adds a crispy onion ring, priced at 7,100 won for the sandwich alone and 9,100 won as a set.

To mark the launch, No Brand Burger is running a promotion through Aug. 10 in which customers who purchase either Berkshire K Katsu item through the NBB app receive free fries and a drink — a saving of about 2,000 won.