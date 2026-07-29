Narita, Da Nang routes drive network expansion

Parata Air said Wednesday it had transported about 4,678 tons of cargo on major international routes to Japan and Southeast Asia in the first half of this year, consistently expanding its cargo business.

A breakdown of the airline's cargo performance from January through June shows it carried 3,032 tons on the Incheon–Narita route, 1,523 tons on the Incheon–Da Nang route and 123 tons on the Incheon–Osaka route.

Cargo volume grew sharply in the second quarter. The airline carried 1,955 tons in the first quarter, rising to 2,723 tons in the second quarter — a 39.3% increase from the previous quarter.

Monthly volumes have also trended upward. After recording 658 tons in January, the airline carried 596 tons in February, 700 tons in March, 888 tons in April, 916 tons in May and 919 tons in June.

By route, the Incheon–Narita service led overall performance, accounting for about 64.8% of total cargo volume. The Incheon–Da Nang route contributed about 32.6%, reflecting steady cargo demand on that corridor.

Parata Air transports cargo using the belly-cargo method, utilizing the lower holds of its passenger aircraft. The airline has particularly leveraged the cargo capacity of its A330 wide-body jets to capture freight demand alongside passenger operations, improving overall aircraft utilization.

Cargo operations provide airlines with an additional revenue stream beyond passenger services and help improve the profitability of individual routes, supporting a more stable business structure. Parata Air has built its cargo foundation since its early days of operation by identifying freight demand on key international routes and deepening partnerships with shippers and logistics companies.

In the second half of the year, the airline plans to strengthen cargo sales on its existing Japan and Southeast Asia routes while actively exploring local logistics demand and cargo potential on newly launched routes.

"We have secured stable cargo demand on major international routes in the first half, and monthly cargo performance has been consistently rising," a Parata Air official said. "Going forward, we will closely analyze cargo demand on each route — not just passenger demand — to improve both aircraft utilization and route profitability."

Meanwhile, Parata Air has been pursuing a range of activities to promote the competitiveness of Korean aviation services, including recently co-hosting the "2026 Yuhan-Parata Aviation Service Training Program" with Yuhan University for students enrolled at Doita Women's Junior College in Japan.