Mom's Touch said Wednesday it has signed a master franchise agreement with FairPrice Group, Singapore's largest retail conglomerate, to enter the local food-service market.

Under the deal, Mom's Touch will provide brand operating rights, menu offerings and store management know-how, while FairPrice Group will handle store development, operations and marketing. The two companies plan to open more than 25 Mom's Touch stores in Singapore over the next 10 years.

The first store is set to open Aug. 14 in a prime commercial district adjacent to Singapore's central business district, one of the city's densest office clusters. The company plans to open three stores by year-end, focusing on major mixed-use shopping malls in key commercial areas.

FairPrice Group, the franchise partner, operates more than 80 food-service outlets across Singapore through its homegrown brand Kopitiam. Mom's Touch said the deal is significant because it marks the export of a Korean-style food-service franchise operating model to an overseas market.

The Singapore entry also serves as a springboard into the broader Islamic market. Mom's Touch has already obtained certification from the Korea Muslim Federation, which is cross-recognized with Singapore's MUIS halal certification, and is pursuing additional certifications including JAKIM in Malaysia and MUI in Indonesia. The company aims to tap the Islamic market, estimated at about 2 billion people, including in the Middle East.

Mom's Touch is also exploring further expansion with FairPrice Group in Thailand. The chain has operated in six countries, including Thailand, Japan, Mongolia and Laos, since 2022. In Japan, where it entered directly in 2024, the company plans to grow its store count to 100 by end-2027, with an overall target of 220 locations by 2027.