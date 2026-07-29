Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Jeon Jin-suk, who represents Buk-gu in Gwangju, welcomed National Assembly Speaker Jo Jeong-sik's pledge to establish a Gwangju branch of the National Assembly Library.

"The Honam region has long lacked any meaningful national knowledge and cultural infrastructure," Jeon said. "If a branch of the National Assembly Library opens in Gwangju, the information gap between regions will be bridged."

She added that Buk-gu was the ideal location for the branch, noting its proximity to Jangseong and Damyang and the presence of Chonnam National University. "I will work to ensure the branch is brought to Buk-gu," she said.

Jo had made the Gwangju branch a campaign pledge when he ran for Assembly speaker in April, and he named it a key priority again at his first press conference after taking office Wednesday.