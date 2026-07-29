Hanwha Aerospace said Wednesday that DAPA notified it Tuesday of its selection as the contractor for the military's multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle project.

Earlier, DAPA convened a meeting of its defense project planning and management subcommittee, where it reviewed and approved Hanwha Aerospace's Arion-SMET as the designated model for the program.

Hanwha Aerospace said it demonstrated superior technological capabilities across a range of evaluation criteria under DAPA's standards and procedures.

The company is carrying out all major unmanned and robotic systems programs under the military's "Army Tiger 4.0" initiative — including the multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle project, an unmanned reconnaissance vehicle program, an explosive ordnance detection and disposal robot project, and a manned-unmanned combined chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear reconnaissance vehicle development and fielding program.

Hanwha Aerospace plans to sign a mass production contract with DAPA for the Arion-SMET as early as August. "We will minimize any capability gap by moving quickly to begin mass production," a company official said.