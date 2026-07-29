Dongwha Electrolyte, an electrolyte manufacturer led by co-CEOs Seung Ji-yong and Kim Jong-hun, announced Wednesday that it has begun mass production at its Tennessee factory and completed its first product shipment.

The electrolyte produced at the facility will go into energy storage systems made by a global battery manufacturer. Products have already been delivered to a local customer's factory. The supply volume was not disclosed.

"Electrolyte has a shorter shelf life than solid materials, making local procurement critically important," the company said. "This first shipment demonstrates our ability to deliver products to customers exactly when they need them."

The company said it has earned recognition for quality by meeting the strict production standards of global customers, including manufacturing traceability and foreign-particle management. It added that an automated production system gives it the manufacturing capability to produce high-quality electrolyte at scale on a stable basis. The Tennessee factory, completed last year, has an annual production capacity of 86,000 metric tons.

The company also expects to qualify for US domestic production subsidies under the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, known as AMPC. "The first shipment from the Tennessee factory was made possible by our quality management system and stable local supply capabilities," a company official said. "We will rapidly expand our market share through closer engagement with local customers."