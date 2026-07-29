David Golf (CEO Koo Geon-woo), the title sponsor of the KPGA's second-tier tour, is covering driving range fees at Gunsan Country Club for players competing in the 13th and 14th rounds of the 2026 KPGA David Golf Tour, which runs Tuesday through Friday at the club.

The practice bays are equipped with Envisage's NEO-E launch monitor, which players are using to check their game and stay sharp through systematic data analysis. Players who have tried the facility have responded positively.

Han Won-sang, a manager at David Golf, said the company was glad to offer even modest help to players who grind from early each morning throughout the tournament. "We will do our best to ensure that David Golf is felt not merely as a sponsor, but as a brand that competes alongside KPGA players," he said.