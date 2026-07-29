Coupang Fulfillment Services (CFS) announced Wednesday that it has launched a professional home-cleaning service to help residents affected by the fire at its Incheon Seoknam-dong logistics center return to their daily lives as quickly as possible.

CFS began accepting registrations on Tuesday from residents staying at three temporary evacuation shelters — Sinhyeon Elementary School, Sinhyeon North Elementary School and Sinhyeon Girls' Middle School. That afternoon, professional cleaners carried out cleaning work at the homes of two fire-affected households whose residents had been living at the shelters. CFS employees also joined the effort on-site.

CFS plans to expand the professional home-cleaning service, noting that many residents sheltering at the evacuation centers live close to the fire scene or in areas downwind of it, leaving their homes heavily affected by dust and debris.

Earlier, on July 24, CFS announced a comprehensive relief package to help residents recover from the damage. The company set up an emergency medical support center near the fire scene, where more than 20 medical professionals — including doctors and pharmacists affiliated with the Korean Central Medical Volunteer Association — are providing free health checkups. CFS also opened a dedicated victim support center at the Sinhyeon Wonchang-dong No. 2 district office in Incheon, which will operate for two months, and plans to run a dedicated victim support call center for four months.

"We will spare no effort in providing the support needed so that the community can find stability as soon as possible," a CFS official said.