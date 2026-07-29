Broadcaster Jang Sung-gyu has shared a direct message exchange with a man who confessed to losing 100 million won ($68,200) to gambling and racking up 85 million won in debt.

On Wednesday, Jang posted screenshots on his Instagram of a late-night direct message he had received, along with his reply.

The man opened by apologizing for reaching out so late, writing that he had noticed Jang responding to various messages and decided to share a personal struggle.

"I gambled," the man wrote. "Through acquaintances, little by little — at first I won big, and that's how it started. I ended up losing 100 million won and found myself 85 million won in debt. Whenever I get any money, I think I can win it back, so I keep repeating this."

The man said he was not asking for financial help but for a stern talking-to that would stop him from ever having such thoughts again. "My family isn't well-off — we live day to day," he added. "Even if it doesn't hit hard, please give me some harsh words I can read over and over and chew on."

Jang replied: "Thank you for being so honest with me. I can say with certainty that seeing you reflect and feel remorse the way you are now, you will absolutely get through this hardship and become a great person."

"I'll be cheering you on from afar," Jang added. "Never look at gambling again — savor the value and reward of honest work each day, and get back on your feet."

In his post, Jang wrote that the man was "a far better person than those who shamelessly ask to borrow money," adding: "It's truly admirable to see you acknowledge your mistake, reflect on it, and fight to get back up. I'm rooting for the sincerity with which you're trying to stand on your own again without giving up."

Earlier, in June, Jang had also posted on Instagram about one of the most common direct messages he receives — requests to borrow money — sharing a screenshot of a message asking for 2 million won. At the time, he said: "I hope you won't be hurt, and I hope each of your difficult situations gets resolved. I'm sorry I can't offer more practical help."