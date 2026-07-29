The Taiwan Tourism Administration will hold a business briefing and a public roadshow in Busan back to back, aiming to strengthen tourism ties between South Korea and Taiwan. The events mark an effort to expand tourism exchange beyond Seoul into the Yeongnam region, broadening the agency's reach to travel industry players in the south.

The agency announced it will hold the events in Busan from Aug. 7 to 9, opening with the "2026 Taiwan B2B Tourism Briefing" for industry professionals, followed by the consumer-facing "2026 Taiwan Tourism Roadshow — One More Drink, One More Time in Taiwan."

The B2B briefing on Aug. 7 at the Park Hyatt Busan will bring together about 120 participants, including representatives from Taiwanese government agencies, local authorities, travel companies, Korean travel firms and media outlets. The program will feature opening remarks and welcoming speeches, delegation introductions, a dinner banquet, a celebratory performance and a prize draw.

The centerpiece of the briefing is the "2026 Taiwan Travel Mart," where Korean travel industry representatives and Taiwanese tourism officials will hold one-on-one business matching sessions. Participants will discuss cooperation across a range of areas, including travel product planning and promotion, joint package development and linked promotional campaigns.

From Aug. 8 to 9, the "2026 Taiwan Roadshow — One More Drink, One More Time in Taiwan" will run at Piark Art Hall in Yeongdo-gu, Busan, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The event is built around the "낮카밤술" (daytime café drink, nighttime beer) concept, designed to let visitors experience a full day in Taiwan.

On-site programming includes a "Taiwan Shines 24 Hours" performance by the FOCASA circus troupe and a Taiwan true-or-false quiz. Quiz participants will be entered into a draw for prizes including round-trip flights between Taiwan and South Korea, hotel stays, attraction tickets and branded merchandise. More than 20 booths run by Taiwanese travel and tourism companies will also be on hand to provide travel information.

Visitors can take part in hands-on activities such as making Taiwanese handcrafted drinks, weaving a drink carrier bag called "peitai" using techniques inspired by the traditional Tayal weaving method, and playing night-market games including a fishing game and mahjong bingo. A food area will serve Taiwanese sausage, a miner's dosirak, chicken cutlet, cheese pizza, coffee and Taiwan Beer. Stamps collected through participation can be exchanged for Taiwanese merchandise and local food.

The roadshow is free to attend and requires no advance reservation. Full details and schedules are available on the Taiwan Tourism Administration's SNS channels.