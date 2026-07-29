South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday it is reviewing ways to contribute to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but has not yet received a specific request from the United States to deploy any assets.

"We maintain the position that the safety of international maritime routes and freedom of navigation serve the interests of all nations and are protected under international law," the Defense Ministry said Wednesday. "We have been actively participating in international efforts to restore global maritime logistics networks to normal as quickly as possible."

The ministry added that it had "not received a request from the US side for the deployment of any specific assets."

However, the ministry did not rule out a future deployment, saying it "has continued to discuss relevant cooperation measures with the US side and is reviewing practical ways to contribute to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, taking into comprehensive consideration various factors including the readiness posture on the Korean Peninsula and domestic legal procedures."

Some observers have suggested that the government recently discussed, at a standing committee meeting of the National Security Council, measures related to the situation in the Middle East — including the Strait of Hormuz — that would require National Assembly approval.

Cheong Wa Dae responded cautiously, saying it could not confirm matters related to the NSC.

The United States has been calling on its allies to participate in escort operations through the Strait of Hormuz and other activities since war broke out with Iran in February, and the South Korean government is reported to have reviewed a phased contribution plan contingent on an end to the war.