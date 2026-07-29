Han Byung-do, acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, proposed Wednesday that the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the National Election Commission and ruling and opposition parties convene to improve regulations and establish a transparent system as soon as the party convention concludes, in response to allegations of Shincheonji involvement in the convention.

Speaking at a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly that morning, Han said allegations had recently emerged that Shincheonji members attempted to influence the party's primary elections through mass enrollment.

He stressed that the joint investigation task force was already looking into the matter and that the allegations must be rooted out swiftly and rigorously.

At the same time, Han cautioned that unverified allegations should not be inflated and used as a political weapon, nor should the possibility of outside interference in primary elections be dismissed lightly.

He added that, as acting party leader, he would oversee every step of the convention process to ensure it reflected the will of party members through a fair and transparent election. He called on all party members to approach their duties with a heightened sense of responsibility and leave no room for procedural error.