Choi Seo-won, formerly known as Choi Soon-sil, who was released on a suspension of sentence and is receiving treatment at a Seoul hospital, is in critical condition and unable to hold a normal conversation.

Choi's daughter, Jeong Yu-ra, made the disclosure Tuesday on her Facebook page, posting billing notices from two hospitals where her mother is being treated.

"My mother cannot distinguish dreams from reality, and her speech is so slurred that conversation is impossible," Jeong wrote. "We urgently need an extension of the sentence suspension so she can continue treatment, but if the outstanding hospital bills owed to the Ministry of Justice are not paid in full, she will have to be reincarcerated."

Jeong went on to say that with retrials and lawsuits finally being accepted, her mother's death would render everything meaningless. "Please help so she can receive treatment," she appealed.

Appearing to address concerns raised by some online users that donated funds could be spent elsewhere, Jeong said all bank accounts in her children's names had been handed over to her lawyer, and that not a single won would be used for living expenses — every cent would go toward hospital bills.

The two billing notices Jeong posted show charges of 14.6 million won ($9,960) and 3.4 million won respectively, bringing the total amount due immediately to 18 million won.

Meanwhile, Choi suffered a serious spinal injury in a fall while detained at Dongbu Detention Center in 2022 and underwent surgery. Her sentence suspension was extended through 2023 to allow continued hospital treatment, and she received multiple additional surgeries and procedures, with the state covering the costs.

However, Jeong said the detention center had acknowledged clear negligence and the two sides had agreed there would be no lawsuit in exchange for the facility covering the medical bills — but that after the most recent sentence suspension, authorities sought reimbursement for 10 years' worth of hospital expenses.