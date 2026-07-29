GS25 said Wednesday that sales in its processed livestock category have risen 90 percent year-on-year so far this year.

The convenience store chain has been developing ready-to-cook marinated meat as a strategic product line, responding to the growing number of one- and two-person households and rising demand for easy meal preparation.

In January, GS25 launched its "single-serving marinated meat" lineup in 200-gram portions, priced at 4,900 won. The company revamped the line in April to improve taste and quality. Daily processed livestock sales per store jumped about 250 percent after the revamp compared with before.

This month, GS25 introduced two new products under the "low-sugar Handon pork" line — bulgogi and spicy stir-fried pork — marking the first low-sugar marinated meat products in the convenience store industry. Each pack weighs 400 grams and is priced at 9,900 won.

Using a reduced-sugar sauce, the products contain more than 50 percent less sugar than standard marinated meat, with a sugar content of 2 grams per serving. They are made with domestically raised Handon pork and contain 13 grams of protein.

The new products debuted at No. 2 and No. 3 in overall processed livestock category sales immediately after launch, recording initial order volumes roughly three times higher than those of previous new products in the category.

Meanwhile, GS25 is offering a 2,000-won discount on the single-serving marinated meat line for customers paying with GS Pay through the end of July, while the two low-sugar Handon pork products are available on a buy-one-get-one basis.

"As the number of one- and two-person households grows and demand for convenient cooking expands, so does demand for small-pack marinated meat," said Lee Seo-in, a merchandise developer on GS25's livestock and fisheries team. "We will continue to introduce differentiated livestock products that reflect customers' lifestyles and consumption trends to strengthen our fresh food competitiveness."