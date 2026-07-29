Kolon Benit is moving to capture the business-to-business market with a lineup of enterprise solutions it developed in-house, building on deployments already completed across Kolon Group affiliates to accelerate digital transformation in domestic manufacturing.

The company said Wednesday it will use the proprietary solution lineup — spanning management planning, consolidated accounting and financial disclosure, and factory-floor digital transformation — to strengthen its position as a partner for the age of AI transformation.

Kolon Benit has been developing its own solutions to reduce repetitive tasks at corporate sites and improve the accuracy and speed of decision-making. It is accelerating the expansion of its lineup, focusing on management planning, finance and manufacturing — areas where demand for regulatory compliance and workflow automation is high.

The flagship solutions are the management planning and profit-and-loss estimation solution r-PLANNA, the consolidated accounting solution BENIT SIGMA, the electronic disclosure solution DSDFlow and the manufacturing DX platform r-CoCoAna.

Kolon Benit plans to integrate AI capabilities into each solution in stages, raising the level of automation across management planning and profit forecasting, consolidated settlement, financial disclosure and manufacturing operations.

r-PLANNA helps companies analyze projected costs and profit-and-loss figures before finalizing management plans. It repeatedly forecasts and analyzes scenario-based profit and loss by factoring in variables such as exchange rates, sales prices, raw material purchase prices and output.

BENIT SIGMA and DSDFlow together cover the full workflow from group consolidated accounting through to electronic disclosure. BENIT SIGMA collects and consolidates financial data from multiple subsidiaries to support the preparation of group-wide consolidated financial statements, reducing errors in complex consolidation tasks such as intercompany transactions and equity relationships while improving the accuracy and timeliness of financial information.

DSDFlow converts financial data produced through consolidated settlement into the submission format required by the Financial Supervisory Service's DART system, and supports the drafting and verification of disclosure documents.

The manufacturing DX platform r-CoCoAna supports data integration and operational innovation on the factory floor. It is a manufacturing-specific integrated platform that collects and connects data from equipment and production processes in real time, enabling data-driven management of factory operations across production, quality, inventory, equipment and energy.

Kolon Benit has built up its manufacturing DX capabilities particularly through r-CoCoAna. Over the past three years, it carried out projects covering data collection and analysis, equipment monitoring, process improvement and quality stabilization at Kolon Group manufacturing affiliates including Kolon Industries, Kolon Life Science and Kolon Pharma.

Going forward, the company plans to extend a "manufacturing DX package" — integrating on-site diagnostics and consulting, data collection and analysis, system implementation and AI-based operations — to external customers, supporting cost reduction, productivity improvement and quality stabilization.

"Our in-house solutions are focused on reducing repetitive manual work in core corporate functions such as management planning, financial disclosure and manufacturing operations, and on supporting data-driven decision-making," a Kolon Benit official said. "We will help companies respond quickly and reliably to changes in regulations and the business environment."