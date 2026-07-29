Actor Moon Geun-young has revealed that she recently got married.

Moon announced the news Wednesday on her social media, posting a handwritten letter that read: "I have gotten married!"

In the letter, she wrote that she had found someone "with whom I want to walk the roads I used to walk alone, share the worries I used to carry by myself, and make each other smile over the smallest things."

She added, "Please offer congratulations and encouragement rather than concern and worry. I will live even harder than the support you give me."

A representative from Moon's agency confirmed to StarNews that she had married recently, saying the couple skipped a formal wedding ceremony and instead marked the occasion quietly with a small family meal.

According to the representative, Moon wed actor Jeong Pyeong, with whom she had been in a long-term relationship.

Born in 1987, Moon made her debut in the 1999 film "On the Road." She first gained wide recognition playing the younger version of Song Hye-kyo's character in the drama "Autumn in My Heart," and later earned praise for her performances in the sageuk drama "Empress Myeongseong" and the film "A Tale of Two Sisters."

She became particularly well known as the nation's "little sister" through the film "My Little Bride." More recently, she appeared on stage in the play "Orphans" and has wrapped filming on "Yeto," a new project from director Yeon Sang-ho, keeping up an active schedule.

Moon's husband, Jeong Pyeong, is a musical theater actor seven years her senior.