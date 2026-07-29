Idol groups Monsta X and Fifty Fifty will perform at the send-off ceremony for South Korea's national MMA team ahead of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, held alongside the Road FC 078 event.

According to the organizer, the event takes place Aug. 29 at Jangchung Arena in Seoul. It is designed to mark the significance of MMA's inclusion as an official Asian Games sport and to cheer on the national team athletes.

The performers are major names. Monsta X — comprising Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon and I.M — is a six-member male idol group under Starship Entertainment now in its 11th year since debut. Fifty Fifty is a five-member multinational girl group under Attrakt, known for their global hit "Cupid."

Road FC CEO Seo Deok-ho said in a press release that "MMA's adoption as an official Asian Games sport is a meaningful milestone in the history of domestic mixed martial arts in Korea," adding that the company aims to "present a new form of sports and cultural content by combining Road FC's sports content with K-pop in a way that has never been seen before."

He added that he hopes "this event will serve as a meaningful send-off for the national team athletes, allowing them to feel the support of the public firsthand, and become a festival where sports and culture come together for fans," and pledged to "continue contributing to the expansion and popularization of mixed martial arts through diverse content."

Seo, who was appointed Road FC CEO in 2021, also heads an offline-based group-buying platform company.

The card features a bantamweight interim title bout between Yang Ji-yong and Kim Hyun-woo, a flyweight match between Pyeon Ye-jun and Sunnatulo Azizov, and a lightweight bout between Han Sang-kwon and Ohara Juri.