LFP applications expand into EVs, ESS and defense OBBB, NDAA compliance bolsters regulatory edge

L&F announced Wednesday that it has signed a mid-to-long-term supply agreement for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode materials with CoreShell Technologies, a US battery technology company.

The deal comes as battery material origin requirements, supply chain standards and regulatory compliance demands continue to tighten, particularly in the United States.

CoreShell, headquartered in California, develops next-generation battery platforms using American-made metallic silicon. The company has been conducting technology validation and sample supply activities targeting global automotive OEMs, and is expanding into electric vehicles, grid-scale energy storage systems (ESS) and defense.

Through the agreement, CoreShell will build a battery supply system that excludes Chinese-origin minerals and components from anode to cathode, meeting domestic US production and regulatory compliance standards. The company has secured a large-scale production base capable of meeting supply chain requirements across key end markets, including defense, electric vehicles and grid-scale ESS.

"This agreement is an important milestone in realizing our strategy of building a battery supply chain free of Chinese materials," CoreShell CEO Jonathan Tan said. "We have established the foundation to reliably supply batteries that meet the highest level of regulatory compliance our customers demand."

L&F's LFP cathode materials are broadening their reach beyond traditional ESS-focused applications — including through this latest deal — into mobility and defense.

The company has secured regulatory competitiveness that satisfies not only the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB)-compliant supply chain already validated through its contract with Samsung SDI, but also the stringent procurement standards required under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for North America's defense and strategic industries. This positions L&F with a supply framework that meets North American customers' demands for supply stability, regulatory compliance and procurement readiness.

"Securing this North American customer once again demonstrates that L&F's LFP business has a stable and scalable foundation," said Ryu Seung-heon, L&F's chief financial officer. "Building on our two-track strategy spanning ultra-high-nickel NCM and LFP, we will serve markets from premium electric vehicles to mass-market segments, and contribute to building the stable, competitive, non-China supply chains that global customers require."