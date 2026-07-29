LS MnM said Wednesday it held the 14th LS MnM Science Camp over two days beginning Tuesday at Onsan Elementary School in Ulju-gun, Ulsan.

The Science Camp is an annual summer program LS MnM has run in partnership with ChildFund Korea since 2013, targeting students at Onsan Elementary School, a partner school. Designed to help children warm up to science through hands-on inquiry activities, this year's camp welcomed all 40 fourth-graders at the school.

This year's program centered on collaborative inquiry activities aimed at building scientific thinking and creative problem-solving skills. A highlight was a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) curriculum drawing on LS MnM's expertise in metal smelting and battery materials, designed to make science and future technology accessible and engaging for young learners.

STEAM is an interdisciplinary teaching approach linking science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, with an emphasis on hands-on, inquiry-based learning to solve real-world problems using knowledge and skills from multiple fields.

At the flagship "Future Technology Experience Zone," children rotated through interactive booths — an AI music studio, an AI motion lab, robot soccer and a flight simulation cockpit — getting a vivid taste of AI, robotics and aviation technology.

In another program, "AI Space Rescue: Space Clean Mission," participants used AI coding to brainstorm solutions to environmental problems in space while learning about the importance of metal and battery materials and resource recycling.

"We hope this camp helps children feel closer to science and empowers them to imagine their own futures," LS MnM CEO Koo Dong-hwi said. "We will keep supporting the learning and growth of children in our community through educational activities."

Meanwhile, LS MnM has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility initiatives, including the 8th MnM Greener Campaign held in May at Seoul Children's Grand Park in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

The MnM Greener Campaign is an annual spring tree-planting initiative that LS MnM employees have run jointly with the Seoul Green Trust since 2019, aimed at nurturing a greener environment for future generations.