Campaign to run at 10 CGV theaters across 7 Vietnamese cities

Hankook Tire & Technology announced Wednesday that it will run an advertising campaign at CGV theaters across seven cities in Vietnam from Friday through Aug. 30. The campaign aims to raise awareness of iON, its electric vehicle tire brand, and build a premium brand image in the local market.

The campaign was designed to capitalize on CGV's popularity among high-purchasing-power, trend-conscious consumers in Vietnam, where electric vehicle sales have been surging. Through the initiative, the company plans to highlight iON's technological credentials and brand value while reinforcing its premium positioning.

During the campaign period, 10 CGV theaters in seven Vietnamese cities — including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang, all key business hubs for Hankook Tire — will screen "Formula E Rewind," a brand film released in April.

The film draws on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world's premier electric vehicle racing series for which Hankook Tire is the exclusive racing tire supplier under the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile. Through a "rewind" narrative that traces racing achievements back to their technological origins, the film presents iON's performance in a visually striking way.

Hankook Tire has been expanding its touchpoints with local consumers, including participation in Automechanika 2026, an automotive parts and aftermarket exhibition held in Ho Chi Minh City in June. The company plans to continue rolling out online and offline marketing activities to showcase iON's technology and further strengthen its premium brand presence in the global electric vehicle tire market.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire & Technology sells tires in more than 160 countries through four global regional headquarters, more than 30 overseas branches, eight production facilities and five R&D centers. The company generates more than 85 percent of its total sales from overseas markets.