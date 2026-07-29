Civil servants to visit township welfare centers 1-2 times a week, providing integrated support from application assistance to document submission

Paju city announced Wednesday it will launch a "mobile building permit service" in August, sending civil servants directly to township administrative welfare centers to improve access to building-related permit services that had been consolidated at city hall.

The service covers building notifications, temporary structure construction and extension filings, change-of-use notifications and structure installation reports — all previously centralized under city hall's permit divisions. Residents will now be able to receive consultations and assistance at their nearest township administrative welfare center.

Farmers and small business owners who use agricultural shelters and container structures had long complained about having to travel long distances to city hall just to submit paperwork.

The problem worsened after the administrative transfer, when civil servants specializing in building affairs were withdrawn from township welfare centers. Residents were left not only struggling to fill out application forms but also paying private firms such as architectural offices to handle filings on their behalf.

In response, Paju will station building affairs civil servants at township administrative welfare centers one to two times a week, providing integrated support from helping residents fill out notification forms to accepting submitted documents. The city will also run an on-demand service allowing residents to book appointments on non-regular visit days, with the assigned official traveling to the township center to meet them.

The city also plans to coordinate with relevant departments to quickly install office furniture and computer equipment at township administrative welfare centers to ensure smooth on-site operations.

"Until a formal organizational restructuring takes place, we will flexibly operate the visit service by closely monitoring demand and conditions, so that residents handling building notification matters face no inconvenience," Paju Mayor Son Bae-chan said.

Residents can obtain information on visit schedules and appointment procedures through their local township administrative welfare center or the Paju city hall permit division.