Lotte Hotels & Resorts announced Wednesday a comprehensive overhaul of its free membership program, Lotte Hotel Rewards, expanding member benefits and services.

Lotte Hotel Rewards is an integrated membership that allows members to earn and redeem points across more than 40 hotels, resorts, golf courses and online stores worldwide. The company said the redesign was driven by its goal of building the foundation for a 5 million-member era.

As part of the changes, the program's tier structure has been expanded from four levels — Classic, Silver, Gold and Platinum — to five: Member, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, with the new Diamond tier sitting at the top.

Upgrade thresholds have also been lowered. The number of nights required to reach Silver drops from five to two, Gold from 25 to 12, and Platinum from 50 to 30, reducing the burden on guests while giving them more opportunities to advance through the tiers. Diamond status is awarded to members who stay 60 nights or accumulate 110,000 points in a year.

Gold members will now receive complimentary breakfast vouchers. Diamond members can enjoy up to 15 percent off at food and beverage outlets, a 3 p.m. late checkout, room upgrades, welcome amenities and access to the club lounge. The same food and beverage discount will apply at Signiel Seoul and Signiel Busan.

In August, Lotte Hotel Seoul will relaunch as The Grand Lotte Seoul, offering distinctive services under the new identity. The Grand Lotte Seoul will be the first hotel under the luxury brand The Grand Lotte.

"This membership overhaul upgrades our member system around the customer, so that guests can enjoy a wide range of benefits and distinctive services from the moment they begin planning a trip through their stay and into their everyday lives," a Lotte Hotels & Resorts official said.