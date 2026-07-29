Current employees of Coupang Inc gave the company's management the lowest scores in workplace ratings posted on Blind, a professional community platform for verified employees.

Blind said Wednesday that an analysis of ratings submitted by 970 current Coupang employees from January last year through May this year showed the company's overall monthly average score at 3.13 out of 5 during the survey period.

Among the five subcategories, management received the lowest average score at 2.46. Corporate culture came in at 2.73, work-life balance at 2.87, and pay and welfare at 2.91. Career growth was the highest-rated category, averaging 3.23.

Management scores remained in the 2-point range throughout the survey period. The score dropped to 2.08 in December last year, immediately after the personal data breach. In January this year, ratings were limited to the 2.3–2.4 range.

Searches for Coupang on Blind by Korean workers also jumped following the data breach. The number of Coupang searches rose from 17,723 in November last year to 69,299 in December — roughly 3.9 times the previous month's figure. The number of unique users conducting those searches also increased about 3.1 times, from 8,956 to 27,767 over the same period.

Search volume then declined to 30,616 in January this year, 13,872 in February and 9,956 in March, before leveling off at 9,042 in April and 9,095 in May.

The ratio of Coupang's monthly active users on Blind relative to its total current workforce also peaked at 72.2 percent in December last year, the highest in the survey period. The active employee ratio stood at 68.7 percent in January this year, 64.8 percent in February, 66.8 percent in March, 63.0 percent in April and 63.4 percent in May. The monthly average across the survey period was approximately 65.1 percent.

Blind said management scores "remained in the low-to-mid 2-point range even after the data breach," adding that "the way the company handled the aftermath appears to have shaped how current employees perceive its leadership."