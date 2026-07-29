Genesis announced Wednesday that it has released images from "Flesh Impact," a film it supported to mark the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's birth.

To commemorate Monroe's centennial, Genesis drew a parallel between Monroe's life — defined by relentless pursuit of her dreams against adversity and a timeless cultural impact — and the automaker's own journey of bold reinvention into a global luxury brand. The company said it has been consistently highlighting Monroe's identity as an innovator.

As part of that effort, Genesis has been running the "Manifesting Marilyn" exhibition at Genesis House New York since June, designed to give audiences a full and authentic portrait of Monroe.

Through its support of "Flesh Impact," Genesis aims to introduce audiences to a new dimension of Monroe.

The film's title is drawn from an expression emphasizing Monroe's singular aura and presence, conveying the idea that viewers will feel as though they are meeting Monroe in person — not merely watching her on screen.

Made in close collaboration with Authentic Brands Group, the owner and manager of the Marilyn Monroe estate, the film portrays Monroe as a figure who broke boundaries and defied limitations.

Actor-director Maggie Gyllenhaal directs the film. Hollywood star Dakota Johnson plays Monroe in her youth at the height of her fame, while Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn portrays Monroe in her later years — a side of her never before depicted publicly. Emmy Award nominee Peter Sarsgaard and Sepideh Moafi are also among the notable cast members.

"Flesh Impact" is set to have its world premiere at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival in September.

"When Genesis first proposed a project to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's birth, I knew I wanted to help bring this idea to life," Gyllenhaal said. "This film reinterprets the Marilyn Monroe we remember and love through a contemporary lens — we wanted to illuminate her story in a new way."

Amy Marentik, chief marketing officer of Genesis Motor North America, said the company believes art can forge meaningful connections between people. "Our support for this film honoring the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's birth reflects Genesis's commitment to shining a light on a cultural icon whose influence transcends time," she said.

Meanwhile, Genesis is continuing a range of corporate social responsibility activities, including providing Genesis protocol vehicles — the G90 and G80 — for the Korea-Central Asia Summit, which will be held in South Korea for the first time in September.