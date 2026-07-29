B tv Incheon station opens studio, equipment to young visitors Children try roles as reporters, producers and announcers

SK Broadband said Wednesday it had given local children a firsthand look at how a broadcast station operates and how news is produced.

The company held a studio tour and hands-on broadcast production workshop for children at its B tv Incheon station as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative run by the Happiness Alliance, a CSR network program.

Themed "This is how broadcast news is made," the program let children observe how news and programs are produced at a regional station and experience a range of broadcast-related careers.

The sessions were practice-oriented, drawing on the production infrastructure and specialist staff that SK Broadband maintains as a regional media platform.

The program is notable for linking SK Broadband's regional broadcast infrastructure to career education for children, extending the role of a local channel beyond delivering news and lifestyle information to serving as an educational space that supports the development of local talent.

The workshops used the same studio and camera equipment that SK Broadband employs for actual local news and program production, giving participants exposure to a wide range of broadcast occupations.

Sessions were structured around learning about the different roles within a regional broadcast operation and taking part in a simulated news recording using real broadcast facilities. Children learned about key positions in news production — field reporter, camera operator, news producer, technical director and announcer — and gained a sense of what each role contributes to the process.

Going beyond a simple tour, the program gave children roles and had them participate directly in the production process. They delivered news on camera, helped structure news segments, and examined the camera equipment and studio systems. SK Broadband said the children were visibly excited to experience a broadcast environment they would rarely encounter in everyday life.

SK Broadband runs the Happiness Alliance School program every year to help children explore a variety of careers and discover their own areas of interest.

Through the B tv Incheon sessions, SK Broadband said it hopes children will build future-ready skills — including teamwork, communication and a sense of responsibility — by experiencing the full broadcast production process firsthand. The company also sees the program as an opportunity to raise awareness of the role local channels play and the importance of regional news.

"We designed this program so children could discover their own potential by experiencing a range of careers in the vibrant, real-world setting of a broadcast station," said Park In-seo, SK Broadband's head of cable broadcasting operations. "SK Broadband will continue to expand its ESG activities and social contribution programs that support the growth of the next generation alongside local communities."