South Korean travel platform Yeogieoddae has completed its acquisition of Relux, a Japan-based high-end accommodation booking platform, and is moving to expand its global business. The company plans to operate Yeogieoddae in the Korean market and Relux in Japan as twin pillars of a growing international operation.

The acquisition marks a shift from a single-market structure centered on Korea to a dual home-market model spanning both countries. The two platforms will operate independently as a K-platform and J-platform in the global travel market, while collaborating in areas where shared sales networks and technology can generate synergies.

Yeogieoddae aims to broaden travel options for Korean users and tap the market of Japanese visitors to Korea. It plans to introduce Relux's high-end accommodation lineup to its existing user base, adding premium ryokan, hotels and resorts to the choices available for the popular Japan travel market.

Relux's first priority after the acquisition is to expand its footprint in its home market. The platform will broaden its customer base and accommodation lineup beyond its premium-focused origins. Yeogieoddae is expected to share inventory secured through its Yeogieoddae Japan operation to help Relux strengthen its presence in the local travel market.

The effects of the Relux acquisition are expected to show up first in the Yeogieoddae app. Both platforms are currently focused on developing a standardized system to link and manage their accommodation inventories.

As early as mid-August, users will be able to book Relux's Japanese properties directly through the Yeogieoddae app. The company is targeting integration of about 3,000 properties this year, with a significant number of traditional Japanese ryokan and upscale resorts that have been difficult to access from Korea. Accommodations in major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka will be included, along with properties in smaller cities that have seen growing demand.

The two platforms will share local sales networks and streamline staffing. The combined sales organization is expected to strengthen product sourcing, and the companies plan to expand exclusive travel products available only through Yeogieoddae and Relux.

Yeogieoddae will also draw up a concrete road map this year for inbound business through Relux, using the platform's customer network to attract Japanese tourists to Korea. Over the medium to long term, the company is also considering introducing new services on Relux, including overseas accommodations, flights, leisure activities and ticketing.

Relux plans to broaden its target demographic from its current core of users in their 30s and 40s to include those in their 20s as well. The platform will add casual, reasonably priced products alongside its high-end offerings and will redesign its user interface and experience to better serve international visitors.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the number of foreign visitors to Japan last year reached about 42.68 million, up 15.8 percent from about 36.87 million in 2024. Opening Relux's accommodation products to the global market is seen as an opportunity to capture a share of Japan's inbound tourism sector.

"Just as Yeogieoddae grew from a domestic accommodation platform into a leading travel and leisure platform, our goal is to successfully establish a second global Yeogieoddae in Japan," said Jeong Myeong-hun, chief executive of Yeogieoddae Company. "This acquisition of Relux will be an inflection point in finding new business avenues in both the Korean and Japanese markets."