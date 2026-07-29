Jeong Yong-chae, a proportional representative member of the North Gyeongsang Provincial Assembly affiliated with the Democratic Party of Korea, officially declared his candidacy for chair of the party's North Gyeongsang provincial chapter at a press conference Tuesday at the provincial assembly's multipurpose hall in Andong.

Jeong said "over the past four years, the only ones who have been hurt are our fellow party members — through frequent leadership changes and the dysfunction of people leaving their posts before completing their terms," and added that "the provincial chair position is not a place for building one's personal resume."

Jeong laid out five pledges. They include completing what he called a "member sovereignty era" by expanding rank-and-file participation and voting on major provincial chapter policies; running a field-focused mobile office that visits all 13 regional committees directly; reforming the candidate nomination process to eliminate backroom deals and establish a fair, transparent system; driving a major leap forward for North Gyeongsang Province by securing budgets in cooperation with the central government; and identifying and cultivating capable talent to support the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration.

"I will build a North Gyeongsang provincial chapter where members are at the center — through communication rather than criticism, and unity rather than conflict," Jeong said.