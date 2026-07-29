Cell Biotech, South Korea's No. 1 probiotic exporter for 13 consecutive years, is accelerating its push into global markets by inviting key medical professionals and partner companies from Southeast Asia to demonstrate its research and development capabilities.

Cell Biotech said Wednesday it hosted 64 key doctors and partner company representatives from Indonesia and Singapore at its Gimpo headquarters, where guests toured the company's research laboratory and production facility. Attendees examined the state-of-the-art production infrastructure and quality control systems and discussed concrete plans for expanding cooperation in their local markets.

Over the past 13 years, Cell Biotech has captured roughly 50 percent of South Korea's total cumulative probiotic exports of 538.5 billion won ($367 million), recording 268.8 billion won in sales and holding the No. 1 export position for 13 consecutive years. The company currently exports its proprietary probiotic brand Duolac to 55 countries, including Denmark, Turkey, Russia and Mexico.

Indonesia and Singapore — the two countries whose representatives were invited — are Cell Biotech's core overseas markets. The company entered Indonesia in 2001 and has held the No. 1 market share there ever since. After launching Duolac in Singapore in 2015, it achieved the top position in the prescription drug market.

Of the 103 probiotic strains registered worldwide with Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control, known as BPOM — one of the most stringent regulatory bodies in the world — six are Cell Biotech's proprietary CBT strains: CBT-LR5, CBT-LA1, CBT-LP3, CBT-BG7, CBT-BF3 and CBT-ST3, underscoring the company's independently recognized technological capabilities.

Underpinning that competitive edge is the company's proprietary Dual Coating technology, which encases probiotic bacteria in a double layer of protein and polysaccharides, boosting intestinal survival rates by up to 221 times compared with uncoated strains. The technology also maintains high viability at temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius, allowing the product to perform consistently across climates ranging from Southeast Asia's tropical heat to Russia's extreme cold.

Because probiotic products are distributed overseas primarily through physicians and pharmacists, directly demonstrating the company's proprietary strain technology and yield-verification infrastructure to local medical professionals is a strategic move that could significantly strengthen the credibility of the K-biotech health brand.

Dr. Steven, a key doctor in Indonesia, said Cell Biotech is "a pioneering company that first introduced the value of probiotics to Indonesia and built the trust of the medical community." A Cell Biotech official said the company would "continue expanding exchanges with global medical professionals to accelerate its push into overseas markets."