Shinsegae Department Store announced Wednesday the opening of South Korea's first Pompompurin Bakery Cafe at the Sweet Park on the below-ground first floor of its Gangnam branch.

Pompompurin topped both the global and South Korea categories at this year's Sanrio Character Ranking. To mark the character's 30th anniversary, themed cafes operated in March at Ikebukuro and Shibuya in Tokyo and Umeda in Osaka, Japan.

Shinsegae is offering more than 100 products, including 30th-anniversary commemorative merchandise. Items range from plush toys and keyrings to mugs, eco bags and stationery. The lineup also includes products imported directly from Japan and Korea-exclusive items.

The bakery and drink menus are also themed around Pompompurin. Standout items include a chestnut milk bread, a custard bun shaped like the character's face, a red bean bun shaped like its bottom and a beret-style chocolate bun. The cafe also sells a muffin set, chocolate banana madeleines and three drinks — a chocolate banana latte, a caramel fondant latte and a pancake shake.

"We will continue to roll out diverse content developed in collaboration with popular intellectual properties from home and abroad," a Shinsegae Department Store official said.