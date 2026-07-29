Guro-gu held its "First-Half 2026 Model Resident Awards Ceremony" on Tuesday at the fifth-floor auditorium of the district office, under District Mayor Jang In-hong.

The district selects and honors model residents twice a year — once each in the first and second halves — to recognize and encourage unsung contributors to community development and district administration.

This year's first-half ceremony recognized 62 model residents who have contributed to community development across various fields.

Recipients were drawn from five categories — model neighborhood and block leaders and vocational organizations, education and culture, sanitation and environment, community development, and disaster safety — and were chosen through recommendations from each dong and review by a merit screening committee.

District Mayor Jang attended the ceremony alongside award recipients recommended by all 16 dong, personally presenting citations to winners in each category and expressing gratitude for their dedication and service.

"I am deeply grateful to all the recipients who have quietly devoted themselves to the community behind the scenes," Jang said. "We will continue to work together so that the warm generosity and volunteer spirit of each and every resident can serve as the driving force behind making Guro an even better place to live."