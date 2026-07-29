Seoul's Gangbuk-gu district office announced it will select 79 scholarship recipients for its 2026 Gangbuk-gu Scholarship Program, distributing a total of 122.6 million won ($83,700) to identify and nurture local talent and expand access to education.

This year's recipients will be drawn from four categories — welfare, merit, honors and excellence — covering both high school and university students. The breakdown is 62 welfare scholarship recipients (21 high school students and 41 university students), three merit recipients, three honors recipients and 11 excellence recipients.

Welfare scholarship recipients will receive 1 million won for high school students and 2 million won for university students, while merit, honors and excellence recipients will each receive 1 million won. One excellence recipient admitted to a Seoul-area university through an equal-opportunity admissions track will receive 3.6 million won.

Applications will be accepted from Aug. 3 through Aug. 26 until 6 p.m. Welfare and merit applicants may apply at the community center in their district of residence, while honors and excellence applicants must apply through their school. However, honors applicants enrolled in schools outside Gangbuk-gu must obtain a letter of recommendation from their school principal and submit it to the community center in their district of residence.

Final selections will be announced individually in late October, with scholarships to be disbursed on Nov. 6. Further details are available on the Gangbuk-gu district office website or by contacting the Welfare Policy Division.

"I hope these scholarships serve as a solid foundation for students to focus on their studies and pursue their dreams," district mayor Jeong Chang-su said. "We will continue to push forward with a range of education support policies to identify and nurture local talent."