Jongno-gu (district mayor Yoo Chan-jong) is running a viewer event on its official YouTube channel, Jongno TV, centered on the district's mascot character Jongdori, through Wednesday to mark the launch of the ninth directly elected district administration.

The event, titled "Find Jongdori," was organized to raise awareness of the district's signature character and boost engagement with the Jongno TV channel.

Anyone interested in Jongno can enter by submitting a Google Form with either a photo they took or a hand-drawn image of Jongdori, along with a screenshot confirming their subscription to Jongno TV.

The district will hold a draw among eligible entries, awarding chicken exchange vouchers to 10 first-place winners and beverage coupons to 200 second-place winners. Winners will be announced through the Jongno TV channel on Aug. 10, with prizes dispatched the following day.

Jongno TV carries a range of content, including "Jongno Weekly," a roundup of the week's local news, and "Why Jongno," which promotes neighborhood attractions and programs, delivering updates on key projects, events and practical information for residents. Beyond YouTube, the district actively promotes local administration through Karrot, its blog, Instagram and KakaoTalk.

"I hope Jongno TV becomes a closer channel of communication between the district and its residents," district mayor Yoo said.