Seoul's Gangseo-gu, led by District Mayor Jin Kyo-hoon, is launching its "2026 Housing Redevelopment Academy" to help residents better understand housing improvement projects and drive balanced development across the district.

The academy is designed to break down the often complex and confusing procedures involved in housing supply projects, presenting them through lectures by seasoned field experts and real-world case studies.

To improve convenience and accessibility for residents, classes will be held at two separate venues. Zone 1, covering the Hwagok, Deungchon and Gayang-dong areas, will meet at Gangseo District Office (302 Hwagok-ro, third-floor conference room), while Zone 2, serving the Banghwa and Gonghang-dong areas, will be held at Gonghang-dong Community Center (45 Songjeong-ro).

Lectures run every Tuesday and Wednesday from Aug. 25 through Sept. 29, totaling nine sessions. The curriculum covers an introduction to housing supply projects, urban public housing complex projects, redevelopment and reconstruction, Moa Town and small-scale housing improvement projects (including local housing cooperatives), management and disposal plans (including appraisal), and real estate tax information related to redevelopment projects.

The instructor lineup includes architects, certified appraisers and tax accountants, each a specialist in their field. Sessions will focus on the topics residents most want to understand — appraisal principles and proportional ratios, relocation and business compensation standards, and tax exemption conditions at each project stage.

For residents unable to attend in person, lecture videos will be recorded and posted to the official Gangseo-gu YouTube channel.

Registration runs Aug. 4 through Aug. 18 — two weeks in total. Anyone involved in a redevelopment project or interested in the topic is welcome to apply, and the course is free of charge.

Applications are accepted by zone, but enrolled participants may freely choose which individual lectures to attend. A completion ceremony will be held Sept. 29 for residents who attend at least 50 percent of all sessions.

Details on how to apply are available on the Gangseo District Office website under the notices and news section.

"Redevelopment projects reshape the future of our community, so it is crucial that residents understand them with accurate knowledge and take an active role," District Mayor Jin said. "I hope this academy helps answer residents' questions and lays the groundwork for accelerating balanced development across Gangseo-gu."