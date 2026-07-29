Seoul's Yongsan-gu said Wednesday it will run a residential welfare project called "Woori-jip, 3-ga" in Namyeong-dong from next month through November to improve living conditions for low-income vulnerable residents.

The "3-ga" in the project's name stands for three goals — clean, healthy and fresh — and is intended to encourage residents to develop habits of checking their own living conditions. The project will be carried out by the Namyeong-dong Community Social Security Council.

Moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach to distributing goods, the project aims to provide demand-driven, tailored services that address the actual needs of each household, including poor residential conditions, health vulnerabilities and everyday convenience. Support will be provided based on individual needs and will include cleaning services, first-aid supplies and nutritional supplements, and hygiene products.

The project targets about 100 low-income vulnerable households, selected from among basic livelihood recipients, near-poverty households, people with disabilities, the elderly and those falling through gaps in the welfare system.

The project will also strengthen care functions. Members of the Namyeong-dong Community Social Security Council will visit each household in person to deliver needed supplies and check on residents' health, living conditions and general well-being.

Meanwhile, Yongsan-gu recently provided air conditioner cleaning services to help low-income households vulnerable to heat waves get through the summer.

"We will continue to identify projects tailored to local characteristics and individual needs, and do our best to deliver warm welfare that everyone can feel," district mayor Kim Gyeong-dae said.