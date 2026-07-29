Wonju Station's rear gate will officially open Saturday, giving residents and travelers easier access to the station.

Unlike Manjong Station, which serves only Yeongdong and Donghae line KTX trains, Wonju Station is a central rail hub on the Jungang Line, with KTX, ITX and Mugunghwa services all stopping there.

Wonju city and Korea Railroad Corporation worked closely to bring about the rear gate opening, which also improves parking convenience.

The city opened a temporary public parking lot in the Namwon transit-oriented area in December last year, but passengers continued to complain that the closed rear gate forced them to take a long, inconvenient route from the lot to the station building.

The two organizations held meetings in March and April to draw up plans for opening the rear gate and improving the pedestrian environment, then began facility work in earnest in May.

The city installed a canopy over the pedestrian stairway leading to the rear gate and repaved the walkway, while Korea Railroad Corporation formally opened the gate and set up information display boards to improve passenger guidance.