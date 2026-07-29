[Senior Reporter Park Jong-il] Seoul's Eunpyeong-gu said Thursday it plans to approve and officially announce a revised project implementation plan for the Susaek District 8 Housing Redevelopment Improvement Project, covering the area around 16-2 Susaek-dong.

The revised plan is based on a design confirmed through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's integrated review of improvement projects in December last year. With groundbreaking targeted for the second half of this year, the revision focuses on securing additional smaller unit types to ease housing costs for elderly association members and owners of unlicensed buildings, and to raise the resettlement rate of original residents.

Under the revised plan, Susaek Zone 8 — covering 29,884 square meters — will expand from the originally planned 7 buildings and 578 units (2 below-ground floors to 22 above-ground floors) to 8 buildings and 620 units (3 below-ground floors to 29 above-ground floors). The zone sits adjacent to Susaek Station and Digital Media City (DMC) Station, offering convenient public transit access, and will be developed as an eco-friendly residential complex with a design that reflects the natural terrain of nearby Bongsan.

The zone also includes plans for two public cultural and recreational facilities under the Susaek-Jeungsan Redevelopment Promotion Plan: the Eunpyeong General Social Welfare Center and a next-generation public library. Both are expected to serve as community hubs for welfare, culture and education for residents of the complex and the surrounding neighborhood.

The district office said it will actively support the necessary administrative procedures to ensure groundbreaking proceeds smoothly in the second half of this year.

"Susaek Zone 8 will be developed into a residential complex that combines improved living conditions with public infrastructure such as a welfare center and library," Eunpyeong-gu District Mayor Kim Mi-kyung said. "We will do our utmost to advance the Susaek-Jeungsan new town project without delay and to enhance the residential welfare of our residents."