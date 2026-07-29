Yangcheon-gu (district mayor Lee Gi-jae) said it will launch a regular program starting in August allowing visitors to watch Han River cruise fireworks from the Yongwangsan Skywalk, introducing a new nighttime tourism attraction along the Han River.

The Yongwangsan Skywalk, which opened in April, has established itself as a signature viewpoint in Yangcheon-gu, drawing both local residents and foreign tourists with sweeping daytime panoramas of the city and river and a dazzling nighttime skyline.

To capitalize on that vantage point as a tourism asset, the district formally requested in June that the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Future Han River Headquarters cooperate on the fireworks program and adjust the launch location. In response, the fireworks display — previously limited to Yeouido and Nanji — was expanded to the confluence of Anyangcheon near World Cup Bridge. Two trial runs were held on July 2 and July 8, drawing large crowds to the skywalk in the evening to enjoy the Han River night views and fireworks together.

Building on those trials, the district will begin regular operations in August. Visitors can watch the fireworks cruise from the Yongwangsan Skywalk on Aug. 1 and Aug. 20, starting at 8:25 p.m. Schedules from September onward will be posted on the Yangcheon-gu website on the 20th of each month.

The district also plans to accelerate tourism development by linking the Yongwangsan Skywalk with a waterfront leisure hub under development near Exit 3 of Sinmokdong Station. The facility, built by renovating an existing bike lounge, will span 380 square meters and combine a waterfront-view cafe with water sports facilities including canoe and kayak rentals. Construction is targeting completion in November.

The district plans to develop a walking trail and tourist route connecting the Yongwangsan Skywalk to the Sinmokdong Station waterfront hub, creating a base for extended-stay tourism that combines scenic views, relaxation and water sports. It aims to develop the corridor into a flagship tourism belt for southwestern Seoul, linking the Han River and Anyangcheon.

"We have created new nighttime tourism content along the Han River by making full use of the Yongwangsan Skywalk's outstanding views," district mayor Lee said. "We will continue building distinctive tourism assets that connect the Yongwangsan Skywalk and the Sinmokdong Station waterfront hub, making Yangcheon-gu an attractive destination for more residents and tourists alike."