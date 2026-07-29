[The Herald Business = Senior Reporter Park Jong-il] Two companies based at the Dobong-gu Youth Startup Center in Seoul have completed patent registration for their core technologies.

The district said WishBuilder Co. and AI Doors, both resident firms at the center, have each secured patent registration for their proprietary technologies.

The achievements reflect the center's workspace support and growth programs translating into tangible technology development and intellectual property gains for its tenants.

As of June 2026, the Dobong-gu Youth Startup Center has hosted a cumulative 36 companies, generated cumulative sales of 7.2 billion won ($4.91 million) and attracted 1 billion won in investment, establishing itself as a key hub in the district's startup ecosystem.

Beyond office space, the center offers tailored programs at each stage of business growth, including startup education, expert mentoring, investment capacity building, networking and commercialization support.

On July 7, WishBuilder Co. (CEO Kim Hyo-jin) registered a water purification technology patent (Registration No. 10-2989646), securing intellectual property rights for technology aimed at addressing water, resource and carbon challenges.

"This patent registration is a meaningful achievement that officially recognizes the technological capabilities WishBuilder has continuously developed through research and development," Kim said. "We will keep developing innovative technologies to solve water, resource and carbon problems, and grow into a climate tech company that creates social value not only in Korea but in global markets."

AI Doors (CEO Jeong Jun-su) registered a patent for an "automatic door opening and closing control device and method" (Registration No. 10-2956594) on April 20. The patent covers the control device and method for automatic door operation, and is expected to strengthen the company's commercialization foundation in the smart access control sector.

"This patent registration is the result of having our originality and technological competitiveness in automatic door control technology recognized," Jeong said. "We will continue to advance our smart access control technology to improve user convenience and safety, and strengthen our competitiveness in both domestic and international markets."

Dobong-gu District Mayor Kim Dong-wook said the patent registrations demonstrate not only the companies' technological competitiveness but also that the center's startup support framework is delivering real results. "We will spare no effort in supporting talented young startup companies so they can launch, grow and put down roots here in Dobong-gu," he said.