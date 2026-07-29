[Herald Business = Park Jong-il, Senior Reporter] Jungnang-gu has launched a pet-sitting program called "Our Neighborhood Pet Care" to help vulnerable residents and single-person households who need to leave home for extended periods due to travel or business trips.

The program is designed to ease the burden on low-income residents who have difficulty caring for their pets during long absences and to prevent animal neglect and abandonment by connecting owners with professional boarding facilities.

Eligible residents must be registered in Jungnang-gu and fall into one of the following categories: basic livelihood security recipients, near-poverty households, single-parent families or single-person households. Vulnerable households may use the service free of charge for up to 10 days per animal, while single-person households are entitled to up to five days per half-year.

The district has designated two boarding facilities: Geumnan Animal Kennel (532 Yongmasanno) and DBU — Dog Bless You (46 Bonghwasanno 56-gil). Both accept registered dogs and cats. Residents wishing to use the service should contact their preferred facility in advance and bring the required documents when they visit.

District Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi said he hoped the program would help ease the burden on residents who need to temporarily board their pets while traveling or on business trips. "We will continue to offer a wide range of support to build a pet-friendly city where people and animals can live happily together," he added.