No damage was reported at a nearby nuclear power plant following a magnitude-7.1 earthquake that struck the Uki area of Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan's Kyushu region on Tuesday afternoon.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter) that Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority had informed the IAEA that no damage or safety issues had occurred at the Sendai nuclear power plant, located about 100 kilometers from the epicenter, and that the plant remains in operation.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency would "continue to monitor the situation."