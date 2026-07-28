Songpa-gu in Seoul announced Tuesday it will run a special health screening program for female farmers aimed at early detection and prevention of health problems caused by agricultural work. The district said it launched the initiative because it has more eligible female farmers than any other autonomous district in Seoul.

To qualify, applicants must be female farmers between the ages of 51 and 80, born in an even-numbered year, with a registered address in Songpa-gu. As of the application date, they must also be registered as a farm operator, co-operator or agricultural worker under the Act on Fostering and Supporting Agricultural and Fisheries Business Entities.

"Health risks related to farm work are difficult to identify precisely through a standard health checkup alone, so a separate screening that reflects the nature of the work is necessary," a district official said.

The screenings will be conducted at Cheong Hospital in Gangdong-gu and will cover musculoskeletal and cardiovascular conditions, fracture and injury risk, lung capacity and pesticide exposure.

The standard screening costs 220,000 won ($150), of which the district will cover 90%, leaving participants to pay just 22,000 won out of pocket.

Applications open Wednesday through the "Nongeopegi" mobile app or in person at Songpa-gu's Economic Promotion Division or Cheong Hospital. A total of 84 spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.