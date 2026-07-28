No. 52 → No. 38 → No. 24 → No. 14.

The UK Official Charts — one of the two most influential music charts in the world alongside the US Billboard — has singled out girl group KATSEYE as a next-generation pop icon. The group has achieved a "gradual but steady ascent," consistently expanding its fandom.

The UK Official Charts recently spotlighted KATSEYE's new single "Animal" in a dedicated feature.

What drew the chart's attention was not a fleeting spike in popularity but what it characterized as a "structural upward trajectory" in the group's chart performance.

KATSEYE has traced a consistent climb since "Gnarly," released in May 2025, debuted at No. 52 on the Official Singles Top 100 — followed by "Gabriela" at No. 38, "INTERNET GIRL" at No. 24 and "PINKY UP" at No. 14.

The chart also highlighted the recent collaboration with Le Sserafim and ILLIT, "ICONIC BY MISTAKE," which entered at No. 22, as well as a reverse-charting surge for "Touch" — released two years ago — which re-entered at No. 82. The Official Charts described these as indicators that "with each new release, the listener base and fandom are expanding at an explosive rate."

On the success of "Animal" specifically, the Official Charts said it was "a signal that the K-pop artist development methodology has evolved into a new mainstream pop model that transcends borders."

"Animal" has backed that assessment with strong global numbers. The track debuted at No. 9 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart on release day and held inside the top 10 thereafter. It landed at No. 4 on the Daily Top Songs USA, demonstrating simultaneous traction in both major English-language markets. On the Daily Top Artists Global chart, KATSEYE surged from No. 99 to No. 43, setting a new personal best.