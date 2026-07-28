Seoul's Yongsan-gu will hold a special lecture on college admissions strategies for the 2027 academic year on Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Yongsan Kkumnamu Community Center, the district office announced Tuesday.

Park Kwon-woo, a teacher and head of the career and college guidance department at Ewha Girls' High School, will share key information covering the characteristics of each early-admissions track for the 2027 academic year, major changes by university, application strategies for the student record comprehensive and subject-based tracks, how to use the College Scholastic Ability Test minimum score requirements, and tips for applying to individual universities. Park is the author of "Subak Meokgo Daehak Ganda," a bestselling college admissions guide.

The event is open to about 150 high school students, college applicants and parents in the district. Registration is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through the Yongsan Jinhak Pass portal until Aug. 3. The Yongsan Jinhak Pass is a free, tailored college-preparation support portal for residents of Yongsan-gu and students and parents enrolled in middle or high schools in the district.

Yongsan-gu Mayor Kim Gyeong-dae said the district would continue to strengthen public-education-based college admissions support and work to nurture future talent and enhance the district's standing as an education hub, centered on the Yongsan Global Education Support Center.