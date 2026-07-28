Seoul's Gangbuk-gu announced Tuesday it is recruiting restaurants to join the Seoul Metropolitan Government's reusable container delivery program, an initiative aimed at reducing single-use plastics and promoting a culture of resource recycling.

Under the program, food ordered for delivery is packed in reusable containers instead of disposable plastic ones. A specialized contractor collects the used containers, washes and sterilizes them, and returns them for reuse — creating a closed-loop delivery system.

Gangbuk-gu was selected this year as a newly participating district with support from the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Restaurants that join can use the reusable containers without taking on any extra washing or container management responsibilities.

A district official said the rental fee for reusable containers is comparable to the cost of buying disposable ones, keeping the financial burden low. Participating restaurants will also be listed under a reusable container category on delivery apps, giving them promotional exposure as eco-friendly establishments, the official added.

The program is open to restaurants in Gangbuk-gu that use online food delivery platforms, including Baemin, Coupang Eats, Yogiyo and Ddaenggyeoyo. Interested restaurants can apply by phone through Returnit, a company specializing in reusable container services.

Gangbuk-gu District Chief Jung Chang-su said the reusable container delivery service is "a meaningful initiative that reduces single-use waste and puts carbon neutrality into practice in everyday life," adding that he hopes the eco-friendly delivery culture will spread with broad participation.