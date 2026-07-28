One hundred seventeen Korean students are heading to science research facilities in Europe to pursue their dreams of becoming scientists.

The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Creativity held a launch ceremony Tuesday for the 2026 Youth Science Expedition, marking the official start of this year's program.

The expedition is a hands-on program designed to give science-minded students direct access to domestic and overseas research institutions and technology facilities, where they can experience cutting-edge science and explore careers in the field. The 117 participants, selected through a competitive screening process, will visit more than 30 science and technology-related companies and institutions during the summer break.

The domestic leg, open to middle school students, covers three fields — AI, biotech and aerospace — and runs over four days, with visits to major science and technology institutions and companies across the country. Students will tour research facilities and production sites that are rarely open to the public, including the Institute for Basic Science, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, Hyundai Motor Company and 3M Korea. They will also meet working scientists for a firsthand look at advanced research and development.

The global leg, for high school students, takes place over seven days in Switzerland. Participants will gain experience at eight leading institutions, including world-class research facilities such as CERN and the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, as well as ETH Zurich.

Through visits to overseas research institutions and mentoring sessions with Korean scientists abroad, students will deepen their understanding of global science and technology trends and map out concrete career paths in the sciences.

Now in its fifth year, the expedition has given 461 students hands-on experience at science and technology sites. More than 70 percent of past participants who went on to university enrolled in science or engineering programs, demonstrating the program's tangible impact in helping young people explore science careers and motivating them to pursue STEM fields.

Jung Woo-sung, chairman of the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Creativity, encouraged participants to make the most of the opportunity. "I hope you will visit research sites firsthand and engage actively with working scientists," he said. "We will support you as you pursue your dreams with curiosity and passion for science."